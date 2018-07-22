Taylor Swift Performs in Pouring Rain at New Jersey Concert

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 22, 2018 11:31 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Kevin Mazur/TAS18/Getty Images

For her fans, Taylor Swift would dance in a storm in her best dress.

Her concerts are apparently like NFL games: If there's rain but no lightning, the show must go on. Swift did not let a torrential downpour stop her from performing at her concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday, earning praise from her fans.

The rain lasted throughout the singer's entire concert, the latest stop on Swift's Reputation tour.

"I've been looking at the weather reports tonight from MetLife Stadium," Swift said in a video posted on her Instagram story, which shows her with her mother Andrea Swift. "Uh, it's 80 to 90 percent chance of rain. But we like the rain, don't we? I love it, personally."

Taylor's mom didn't look too enthusiastic. The singer captioned the video, "Mom doesn't stan rain like I do."

Photos

Taylor Swift's reputation Tour Celebrity Cameos

Swift had also performed at MetLife Stadium on Friday. Her friends Emma Stone and Gigi Hadid attended the show.

Swift will perform there again on Sunday before taking a few days off.

"FULL RAIN SHOW," Swift wrote on Instagram. "Last night we all danced together for 2 hours in the pouring rain - who knows what the Jersey skies will bring us tonight but we're *ready for it*."

She will then head to Massachusetts to perform a series of three concerts.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Music , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
The Weeknd

The Weeknd Narrowly Avoids Being Hit by Falling Object on Stage

Drake

Aw! Drake Still Texts His High School Teacher

Britney Spears, Baby One More Time, Video

Britney Spears Reflects on "...Baby One More Time" 20 Years Later

BTS, Staples Center

No Fake Love Here: See BTS' Best Music Videos & Vote for Your Favorite Now

Jamie Lynn Spears Takes Baby Daughter to "Auntie" Britney's Concert

Thomas Rhett, The Voice

Thomas Rhett Discussing "Life Changes" Will Make You Love His Family Even More

Mariah Carey, 2018 American Music Awards

Mariah Carey Announces Caution World Tour Dates for 2019

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.