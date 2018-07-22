Ryan Reynolds Reveals His and Blake Lively's Latest Favorite TV Show

  • By
    &

by Alli Rosenbloom & Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 22, 2018 9:51 AM

Ryan Reynolds, Comic-Con 2018

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Under His eye: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are just like us!

The two are fans of the hit dystopian Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale, the actor revealed on Saturday at a Deadpool 2 panel, aimed at promoting its digital and Blu-ray releases next month, at San Diego Comic-Con 2018.

"Loving Handmaids Tale. Wishing there were more, we just watched the last one," Reynolds said.

Season 2 of The Handmaid's Tale, starring Elisabeth Moss, ended earlier this month.

Reynolds also said that he's also been "on a weird movie tour," when it comes to his TV habits.

"Dou ever do those where you watch like every Quentin Tarantino movie? So I've been kind of doing that," he said.

Comic-Con 2018: Star Sightings

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, 2017 Golden Globes, Candids

Tyler Boye/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

 "My wife's been shooting a film overseas so I've been having a ton of time to pretend like I'm watching the kids," he joked. "She's probably filing [divorce] papers as we speak."

Reynolds and Lively are parents to daughters James, 3, and Inez, 1.

Lively has recently been filming the thriller The Rhythm Section in Spain and Ireland. The movie is set for release in February 2019.

