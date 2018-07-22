Ryan Reynolds Reveals His and Blake Lively's Latest Favorite TV Show

Under His eye: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are just like us!

The two are fans of the hit dystopian Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale, the actor revealed on Saturday at a Deadpool 2 panel, aimed at promoting its digital and Blu-ray releases next month, at San Diego Comic-Con 2018.

"Loving Handmaids Tale. Wishing there were more, we just watched the last one," Reynolds said.

Season 2 of The Handmaid's Tale, starring Elisabeth Moss, ended earlier this month.

Reynolds also said that he's also been "on a weird movie tour," when it comes to his TV habits.

"Dou ever do those where you watch like every Quentin Tarantino movie? So I've been kind of doing that," he said.