Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Romantic Trip to Europe

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 22, 2018 9:34 AM

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scottare the ultimate jet-setting couple.

The 26-year-old rapper performed in Europe this weekend and brought the 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and beauty mogul along for the trip. They did not travel with their 5-month-old daughter Stormi.

On Friday, Kylie supported Travis to his show at the 2018 Super Bock Super Rock music festival in Lisbon, Portugal. The reality star posted a video of herself at the event. Travis shared a pic of him and Kylie cuddling.

On Saturday, Kylie supported Travis at his show at Lollapalooza Paris 2018. An eyewitness told E! News the two flew from Portugal to France on a private jet, dressed casually in hoodies, Upon arrival in Paris, the two had a romantic dinner at the Ferdi restaurant. 

"They seemed very happy and walked with their arms around each other," the insider said. "Kylie was whispering in Travis's ear and giggling throughout the meal. They ordered burgers and very much enjoyed themselves."

They then drove by the Eiffel Tower.

The two left separately for Travis' Lollapalooza concert. Wearing a tight camouflage dress, Kylie told fans as he left the hotel that she was excited to go to the show, the eyewitness said, adding, "She was in a great mood and happy to pose for photos before she got in her car."

She watched him perform from the side of the stage and posted several concert videos on Snapchat. 

 

Kylie and Travis have occasionally traveled together domestically and abroad and had visited France, with Stormi, in June, for the rapper's performance at Spotify's beach party at the Cannes Lions Festival. Last week, days before jetting off to Europe, Kylie and Travis were spotted together in New York City.

In March, a month after Stormi was born, the two took a couple's trip to Miami. A month later, they flew with Stormi to Texas to visit Travis' family. In July, the three vacationed in Hawaii.

Kylie had also supported Travis on tour in 2017 before she got pregnant with Stormi, traveling with him to Boston and Miami.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season on August 5 at 9/8c only on E!

