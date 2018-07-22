Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Romantic Trip to Europe

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scottare the ultimate jet-setting couple.

The 26-year-old rapper performed in Europe this weekend and brought the 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and beauty mogul along for the trip. They did not travel with their 5-month-old daughter Stormi.

On Friday, Kylie supported Travis to his show at the 2018 Super Bock Super Rock music festival in Lisbon, Portugal. The reality star posted a video of herself at the event. Travis shared a pic of him and Kylie cuddling.

On Saturday, Kylie supported Travis at his show at Lollapalooza Paris 2018. An eyewitness told E! News the two flew from Portugal to France on a private jet, dressed casually in hoodies, Upon arrival in Paris, the two had a romantic dinner at the Ferdi restaurant.