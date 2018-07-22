Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Trip to Europe

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 22, 2018 9:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scottare the ultimate jet-setting couple.

The 26-year-old rapper performed in Europe this weekend and brought the 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and beauty mogul along for the trip. It is unclear if they traveled with their 5-month-old daughter Stormi.

On Saturday, Kylie supported Travis at his show at Lollapalooza Paris 2018. She watched him perform from the side of the stage and posted several concert videos on Snapchat.

Kylie also shared a videos of the Eiffel Tower lit up at night and of a gourmet cheeseburger meal.

On Friday, Kylie supported Travis to his show at the 2018 Super Bock Super Rock music festival in Lisbon, Portugal. The reality star posted a video of herself at the event.

Photos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Road to Baby

Kylie Jenner, Paris, Cheeseburger

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner

Travis shared a pic of him and Kylie cuddling.

Kylie and Travis have occasionally traveled together domestically and abroad and had visited France, with Stormi, in June, for the rapper's performance at Spotify's beach party at the Cannes Lions Festival. Last week, days before jetting off to Europe, Kylie and Travis were spotted together in New York City.

In March, a month after Stormi was born, the two took a couple's trip to Miami. A month later, they flew with Stormi to Texas to visit Travis' family. In July, the three vacationed in Hawaii.

Kylie had also supported Travis on tour in 2017 before she got pregnant with Stormi, traveling with him to Boston and Miami.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season on August 5 at 9/8c only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Travis Scott , Vacation , Top Stories , Apple News , Couples , Kardashian News
Latest News
Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Taylor Swift Performs in Pouring Rain at New Jersey Concert

G-Eazy, Halsey, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Show

Halsey Comments on G-Eazy's "Big Dick Energy" Instagram Photo

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Met Gala 2014

Ryan Reynolds Reveals His and Blake Lively's Latest Favorite TV Show

Kim Kardashian, Pusha T, Virginia Williams, Wedding

Kim Kardashian Glitters in Gold as She Joins Kanye West at Pusha T's Wedding

Bella Hadid, The Weeknd

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Vacation in Tokyo and Visit Robot Restaurant

David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Victoria Beckham

Hooray, It's National Parents' Day! Which Celeb Parents Do You Wish Were Yours?

Prince George, Fourth Birthday Portrait

5 Life Lessons Prince George Has Taught Us Before His Fifth Birthday

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.