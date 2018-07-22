Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Trip to Europe

BACKGRID
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scottare the ultimate jet-setting couple.
The 26-year-old rapper performed in Europe this weekend and brought the 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and beauty mogul along for the trip. It is unclear if they traveled with their 5-month-old daughter Stormi.
On Saturday, Kylie supported Travis at his show at Lollapalooza Paris 2018. She watched him perform from the side of the stage and posted several concert videos on Snapchat.
Kylie also shared a videos of the Eiffel Tower lit up at night and of a gourmet cheeseburger meal.
On Friday, Kylie supported Travis to his show at the 2018 Super Bock Super Rock music festival in Lisbon, Portugal. The reality star posted a video of herself at the event.
Travis shared a pic of him and Kylie cuddling.
Kylie and Travis have occasionally traveled together domestically and abroad and had visited France, with Stormi, in June, for the rapper's performance at Spotify's beach party at the Cannes Lions Festival. Last week, days before jetting off to Europe, Kylie and Travis were spotted together in New York City.
In March, a month after Stormi was born, the two took a couple's trip to Miami. A month later, they flew with Stormi to Texas to visit Travis' family. In July, the three vacationed in Hawaii.
Kylie had also supported Travis on tour in 2017 before she got pregnant with Stormi, traveling with him to Boston and Miami.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season on August 5 at 9/8c only on E!