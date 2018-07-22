Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Vacation in Tokyo and Visit Robot Restaurant

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 22, 2018 8:18 AM
Nothing says romance like robots!
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd, who dated on and off for a year until they split in 2016, have been spending quality time together again in recent months and reunited again this weekend for a trip with friends to Tokyo.
On Sunday, the group visited the famous Robot Restaurant, a unique "dinner theater" venue complete with performers in robot, monster and other costumes, bright lights, rock music and lasers.
The Weeknd, 28, posted on his Instagram Story a video of Bella smiling and enjoying the show. He also shared a photo Bella, 21, took of himself and two guy friends, Reza Fahim—owner of Los Angeles cocktail bar Tenants of the Trees, and the singer's childhood friend and creative director, La Mar Taylor.
No More Dreams 📸 : @bellahadid
A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on
Instagram / Reza Fahim
Robot Restaurant ft. The Weeknd & Bella Hadid #robotoshow #calloutmyname #nomorewastedtimes
A post shared by Elijah (@kelekolio_elijah) on
Bella and The Weeknd were also spotted walking around the Shibuya district of Tokyo with bodyguards, E! News has learned.
Twitter user @yutingsu_ posted a photo of herself and Bella on a street, writing, "CAN YOU BELIEVE IT? I met @bellahadid & @theweeknd in Tokyo Japan!"
Twitter / yutingsu_
Bella and the Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, have not commented on the status of their relationship.
In May, the two were spotted kissing at a 2018 Cannes Film Festival party and also attended a movie screening together. The following month, they were spotted looking cozy in Paris.
"Abel and Bella never lost touch and always reconnect when they are in the same places," a source told E! News in May. "Bella has always had strong feelings for Abel. He is definitely dating around, but him and Bella are always flirty and spend time together when they see each other. Especially when they are out partying."
