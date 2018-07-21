Katharine McPhee Shares Photo of Her Engagement Ring in Remembrance of Her Dad

by Samantha Schnurr | Sat., Jul. 21, 2018 8:16 PM

Katharine McPhee is celebrating life and love amid loss. 

The Broadway star faced a heartbreaking moment on Sunday when her father Daniel McPhee died. Making matters even more painful, he passed away two weeks after the star got engaged to her longtime beau, David Foster

"It's been a hard week," she wrote on Instagram in reflection. "Lots of tears but I want to thank my friends and family for all the love and support. My dad was so happy for me."

Along with the appreciative note, the songstress also shared a close-up shot of her engagement sparkler for the first time while explaining the special connection it has to her dad. 

"My ring was the last thing I showed my dad before he passed and makes me smile when I look at this as a reminder of our last conversation," she penned. "And now I'm ready to share with all of you what has been my sunshine amongst this painful loss."

Katharine McPhee & David Foster: Romance Rewind

As the 34-year-old star concluded, "My love wisely said to me the other day that 'death is the only thing that is 100 percent inevitable and the thing we are least prepared for.' So today we're celebrating life and not forgetting love."

It was just on Monday night that McPhee revealed her father's untimely passing

"I can't believe I'm even writing this....But it is with heavy heart that I share that my sweet sweet Papa left this earth yesterday morning," she wrote alongside a photo of her and her dad. "We as a family are completely heartbroken and devastated."

"He was so kind and caring and made sure we knew how much he loved us," she continued. "Not sure my heart will ever be the same." 

It was just ahead of the Fourth of July that the actress had much happier news to share in the form of Foster's proposal while the two were vacationing in Italy. 

"The ring is very elegant and large," an insider told E! News at the time. "They are both very happy and over the moon excited. Katharine has been wanting this for a while now."

