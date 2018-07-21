Emma Stone Is a Bonafide Swiftie at Taylor Swift's Concert

Sat., Jul. 21, 2018

Taylor Swift, Emma Stone

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

There was a blank space in Taylor Swift's audience with Emma Stone's name on it. 

To fans' excitement, the actress stepped out for the songstress' Reputation concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Friday night. Stone, who's been gal pals with Swift for roughly a decade, was not alone. 

The Battle of the Sexes star was in famous company as Gigi HadidJack Antonoff and his sister Rachel Antonoff were seated nearby for the big show. Hadid has also been a longtime friend and member of Swift's squad while Antonoff has collaborated with Swift on much of her music, including her latest album. 

Taylor Swift's reputation Tour Celebrity Cameos

According to an eyewitness, at the end of the show, Emma and Gigi were "screaming and jumping for Taylor as she sang 'This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things.'"

It sounds like the ladies had a blast. In a video of people leaving, Hadid was shown skipping and smiling as she made her exit. 

Meanwhile, fans at the show and around the world were happy to see Stone supporting her longtime gal pal, especially since they had not been seen together in a while.  

As their story goes, the two stars met at the Young Hollywood Awards in 2008 and later attended an Easy A premiere together in 2010. They soon became a pair of staple Hollywood besties as they hung out at parties, enjoyed joint outings, rang in the Fourth of July together and supported each other's professional endeavors.

Fortunately, this friendship seems very much alive and well all these years later.  

 

