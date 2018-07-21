Emma Stone Is a Bonafide Swiftie at Taylor Swift's Concert

There was a blank space in Taylor Swift's audience with Emma Stone's name on it.

To fans' excitement, the actress stepped out for the songstress' Reputation concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Friday night. Stone, who's been gal pals with Swift for roughly a decade, was not alone.

The Battle of the Sexes star was in famous company as Gigi Hadid, Jack Antonoff and his sister Rachel Antonoff were seated nearby for the big show. Hadid has also been a longtime friend and member of Swift's squad while Antonoff has collaborated with Swift on much of her music, including her latest album.