Sara Haines Is Leaving The View for GMA Day

UPDATE: Sara Haines is officially leaving The View and heading to Good Morning America.

Haines is teaming up with Michael Strahan to co-host a new show called GMA Day.

ABC announced the news on Monday.

The co-hosts also spread the word by sharing a promotional video via Twitter and Instagram.

"Ahhhhhhhh!! Not even sure I can find the words to adequately express how excited I am to sit next to @michaelstrahan as we embark on this new journey at @GMA #GMADay...it is (and has been) a dream of mine for a LONG time," Haines wrote on Instagram. "It's bittersweet though as I leave @theviewabc, a place I have called home for the past couple years. A huge thank you to all the viewers and fans who have followed me along the way. I LOVE my View family, but don't worry, my brand new *view* is literally down the street."

The new show premieres Sept. 10 and will take place during the third hour of GMA.

The news comes just a few days after rumors started spreading about Haines' View departure.

The View's newest cast shakeup isn't over.

Sara Haines will reportedly exit her job as a co-host on the ABC daytime show to join Michael Strahan as a co-host for the new afternoon third hour of Good Morning America, according to reports from Page Six and Variety. The news network's third hour was announced in May and will replace The Chew this fall. According to Variety, it is scheduled to debut on Sept. 10. ABC had no comment on the reports.