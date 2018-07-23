UPDATE!

Sara Haines Is Leaving The View for GMA Day

by Corinne Heller | Mon., Jul. 23, 2018 8:57 AM

UPDATESara Haines is officially leaving The View and heading to Good Morning America.

Haines is teaming up with Michael Strahan to co-host a new show called GMA Day.

ABC announced the news on Monday.

The co-hosts also spread the word by sharing a promotional video via Twitter and Instagram.

"Ahhhhhhhh!! Not even sure I can find the words to adequately express how excited I am to sit next to @michaelstrahan as we embark on this new journey at @GMA #GMADay...it is (and has been) a dream of mine for a LONG time," Haines wrote on Instagram. "It's bittersweet though as I leave @theviewabc, a place I have called home for the past couple years. A huge thank you to all the viewers and fans who have followed me along the way. I LOVE my View family, but don't worry, my brand new *view* is literally down the street."

The new show premieres Sept. 10 and will take place during the third hour of GMA.

The news comes just a few days after rumors started spreading about Haines' View departure.

______

The View's newest cast shakeup isn't over.

Sara Haines will reportedly exit her job as a co-host on the ABC daytime show to join Michael Strahan as a co-host for the new afternoon third hour of Good Morning America, according to reports from Page Six and Variety. The news network's third hour was announced in May and will replace The Chew this fall. According to Variety, it is scheduled to debut on Sept. 10. ABC had no comment on the reports. 

The news comes three days after the network said Haines' co-star Paula Faris, 42, will depart the show as well as GMA's weekend edition while continuing to work for ABC News.

Haines, 40, began guest co-hosting The View in 2014 and was made a regular member of the panel in 2016. That year, she left her job as a pop news anchor of GMA's weekend edition. The TV personality joined ABC News in 2013 as a correspondent.

The View has undergone many cast shakeups since its debut in 1997.

The show also made headlines this week with an on-air confrontation between veteran co-host Whoopi Goldberg and guest and Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro

This story was originally published July 21 at 3:36 p.m. PST.

