Sara Haines Is Leaving The View

The View's newest cast shakeup isn't over.

Sara Haines will reportedly exit her job as a co-host on the ABC daytime show to join Michael Strahan as a co-host for the new afternoon third hour of Good Morning America, according to reports from Page Six and Variety. The news network's third hour was announced in May and will replace The Chew this fall. According to Variety, it is scheduled to debut on Sept. 10. ABC had no comment on the reports.

The news comes three days after the network said Haines' co-star Paula Faris, 42, will depart the show as well as GMA's weekend edition while continuing to work for ABC News.