Aquaman Trailer Makes a Splash at Comic-Con 2018

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 21, 2018 12:54 PM

Aquaman looks like one awesome (water) ride. And yes, his hair moves underwater.

The first trailer for the anticipated superhero film, starring Jason Momoa, debuted at a 2018 San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday. 

In the film, the character, whose alter ego is Arthur Curry, discovers he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, as he is part human and part Atlantean. He must step forward to lead his people and to stop his evil half brother, the villain Ocean Master, played by Patrick Wilson, who has assumed the throne and wants to turn Earth into an under water world.

Momoa had first played Aquaman in a cameo role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and reprised the part in Justice LeagueAquaman takes place after the events of the latter film, the sixth installment in the DC Extended Universe.

Aquaman, Poster, Jason Momoa

Warner Bros. Pictures

In Aquaman, Amber Heard plays Mera, a warrior princess of Atlantis who uses hydrokinesis to control water. Nicole Kidman stars as Queen Atlanna. Other cast members include Randall ParkDolph Lundgren and Willem Dafoe.

Aquaman is set for release on December 21.

