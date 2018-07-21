New Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Trailer Is Just Magical

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald looks, well, fantastic!

A new trailer for the sequel to the 2016 film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, a prequel to the Harry Potter series, was screened at Warner Bros. Pictures' panel at 2018 San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

The movie takes viewers back to Harry Potter's Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, shows a young Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude Law, and also reintroduces Nicolas Flamel, maker of the Sorcerer's Stone (aka the Philosopher's Stone), played by Brontis Jodorowsky.

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at the Comic-Con panel, appearing as his character, the villain and dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

"We who live for freedom or truth, the moment has come to rise up and take our rightful place in the world," he told the crowd, waving a wand.