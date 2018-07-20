10 Beauty Products Essential for a Long-Lasting Summer Party Face

Whether they're at a backyard BBQ, poolside gathering or sweaty dance party, celebrities seemingly never suffer from melted makeup—what gives?

OK, they may have glam squads to help with touch-ups throughout the day, but there are a few products on the market that can offer us the same lasting results. Yes, it is possible to lay out in the sun, like Shay Mitchell and her girl gang, then hit the new nighttime hot spot—without much additional fuss.

The trick to the summertime party face can be found in lightweight products that offer longwear results. Just reapply a few times throughout the day or opt for buildable pigments.