10 Beauty Products Essential for a Long-Lasting Summer Party Face

by Diana Nguyen | Fri., Jul. 20, 2018 4:32 PM
Whether they're at a backyard BBQ, poolside gathering or sweaty dance party, celebrities seemingly never suffer from melted makeup—what gives?
OK, they may have glam squads to help with touch-ups throughout the day, but there are a few products on the market that can offer us the same lasting results. Yes, it is possible to lay out in the sun, like Shay Mitchell and her girl gang, then hit the new nighttime hot spot—without much additional fuss.
The trick to the summertime party face can be found in lightweight products that offer longwear results. Just reapply a few times throughout the day or opt for buildable pigments.
To see all the products that's keep your summer party face happy, keep scrolling.
Whether you're lounging by the pool or hitting the night scene, like Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski on a trip to Greece, you need makeup that'll last.
Whether it's the sun or nightclub lasers, light should reflect off your glowing, moisturized body just right.
SHOP: BECCA x Chrissy Teigen Glow Body Oil, $42
Brand new to the market, a primer that will create the perfect base for your makeup and keep oily glands at bay.
SHOP: Extra Matte Ultra Mattifying Primer, $42
A budget find and well worth its price in long-wear coverage.
SHOP: Super Stay Multi-Use Foundation Stick, $11.99
Created by the celeb make artist who creates lewks for the likes of Mariah Carey, Blake Lively and Erika Jayne, this loose powder is made for the red carpet and beyond.
SHOP: Casting Call Finishing Powder, $40
Spray. Go. Never look back.
SHOP: Infallible Makeup Extender Setting Spray, $16.99
Because you should be re-applying SPF every two hours!
SHOP: Sunforgettable Brush-On Sunscreen SPF 30, $65
Launched July 20, this first-ever liquid liner is meant to be applied straight to the waterline, giving you an intense look that'll last.
SHOP: Lash Liner Liquid Inner Eyeliner, $20
You no longer have to worry about fading brows.
SHOP: Diorshow All-Day Brow Ink, $27
This mega-watt glow perfect for the day club or wherever the night takes you.
SHOP: Mirage, $20
You don't need a matte liquid lipstick to get staying powder. This pigment is lightweight, buildable and, best of all, waterproof!
SHOP: Lo-Fi Lip Mousse, $22
