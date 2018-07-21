11 Tanning Products That Actually Smell Good

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Jul. 21, 2018 6:00 AM

Shopping: Tanning Products That Smell Good

Fact: Everyone looks better with a tan.

Another fact: While we can all benefit from a little sunless color, it's the notorious tanning product smell that scares most away. And while tanning has come a long ways since the early days, there are still a lot of products out there that smell less than appealing. We're not saying you can get away with a completely odorless tanning lotion, bit there are a handful out there that, dare we say, actually smell pleasant.

From a light mist of coconut to a breezy floral, here are 11 tanning products we're not afraid to slather on this summer.

Shopping: Tanning Products That Smell Good

James Read

BUY IT: James Read Coconut Water Tan Mist Body, $31 

Shopping: Tanning Products That Smell Good

Dr. Dennis Gross

BUY IT: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Glow Pad Self Tanner for Face, $38

Shopping: Tanning Products That Smell Good

Coola

BUY IT: Coola Organic Sunless Tan Anti-Aging Face Serum, $54 

Shopping: Tanning Products That Smell Good

Tan Towel

BUY IT: Tan Towel Self-Tan Towelette Half Body Application For Face & Body, $29

Shopping: Tanning Products That Smell Good

La Mer

BUY IT: La Mer Soleil de La Mer The Face & Body Gradual Tan Lotion, $100

Shopping: Tanning Products That Smell Good

Charlotte Tilbury

BUY IT: Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body XL Shimmer Shape, Hydrate & Glow, $75

Shopping: Tanning Products That Smell Good

Maui Babe

BUY IT: Maui Babe Browning Lotion, $14

Shopping: Tanning Products That Smell Good

St. Tropez

BUY IT: St. Tropez Tanning Essentials Self Tan Extra Dark Bronzing Mousse, $45

Shopping: Tanning Products That Smell Good

Supergoop!

BUY IT: Supergoop! Healthy Glow Sunless Tan SPF 40, $38

Shopping: Tanning Products That Smell Good

Vita Liberata

BUY IT: Vita Liberata pHenomenal Tan Mousse, $54

Shopping: Tanning Products That Smell Good

Tan-Luxe

BUY IT: Tan-Luxe THE BODY Illuminating Self-Tan Drops, $59

Self-tanner, we love you. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

