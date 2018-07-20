Denise Richards Is ''in the Running'' to Join Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Jul. 20, 2018 3:58 PM

Denise Richards

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

There's a familiar face poised to join the Real Housewives franchise. 

Denise Richards is "in the running" to join the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the upcoming ninth season, a source confirms to E! News. 

Our insider says the popular '90s actress is currently "being tested" for the Bravo reality series and "the only new person" in possible talks to join the cast. "They're hoping for a casting similar to Lisa Rinna's," the source explains. "Someone who's already famous with an interesting [and] unusual family life."

Richards, 47, is the proud mom to daughters Sam, 14, Lola, 13, and Eloise, 7, the two oldest of which she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. In 2011, she adopted her youngest. 

Photos

Real Housewives Casting Shakeups: Who's In and Out!

The could-be Bravolebrity is currently in a relationship with Aaron Phypers, who was previously married to actress Nicolette Sheridan

Richards has long expressed interest in signing up for RHOBH, telling Us Weekly of the possibility in 2011, "Heck yeah I would! It's one of my favorite shows." 

The Wild Things actress previously starred on her own reality TV series, E!'s Denise Richards: It's Complicated

E! News has reached out to Richards' rep for comment. A Bravo spokesperson told E! News the network could not confirm at this time. 

People was first to report the potential casting news. 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

