Saturday Savings: Lily Collins' Summer-to-Fall Jacket Is on Sale

Lily Collins has perfected summer outerwear.

While the hot weather may inspire you to grab your bikini and head to the beach, leaving your jacket at home isn't always a good idea. Once the sun goes down or the sails go up, blowing the wind chill in your direction, you'll wish you had just a little something to keep you warm.

Cue the summer jacket, a lightweight, easy-to-fold and pastel-toned garment that you can rock during the end of summer and beginning of fall.

Good news: Lily's Rails utility jacket, which she took on a recent trip to Italy, is on sale now.