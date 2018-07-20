EXCLUSIVE!

Comic-Con 2018: Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn and More Stars Get Candid in These E! News Photos

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jul. 20, 2018 3:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
2018 Comic-Con, Predator, Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn

Kylie Gayer/E! News

Comic-Con 2018 has officially kicked off in San Diego!

Stars from all of your favorite movies and TV shows are starting to arrive at the annual event, and E! News is bringing you exclusive pictures from the festivities. While celebs are extremely busy during Comic-Con, they made time to stop and talk with E! News about their latest projects.

The Predator stars Olivia Munn and Sterling K. Brown were among the celebs who dished to E! News' Sibley Scoles about their upcoming movie. During their interview with us, we snapped some candid pics that you need to check out!

Photos

Comic-Con 2018 Candids

See the best candid pics from Comic-Con 2018 in the gallery above!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sterling K. Brown , , 2018 Comic-Con , Comic-Con , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kim Kardashian West, TEST

Why Kim Kardashian Is "Grateful" for Frightening Robbery in Paris

Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice Asks People to "Pray" Joe Giudice Can See Daughter Gia Giudice Graduate

Jeremy Allen White, Addison Timlin

Shameless Star Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Welcome Their First Child

Hayden Panettiere, Brian Hickerson

Hayden Panettiere Holds Hands With Her Boyfriend While Visiting Family

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Enjoys Some Retail Therapy After Pete Davidson Speaks Out About Breakup

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Australia Royal Tour, PDA

Prince Harry Looks Eerily Similar to His Grandfather Prince Philip in Old Photo

Chris Hemsworth, 2018 San Sebastian Film Festival

Chris Hemsworth and a Friend Picked Up a Hitchhiker and It Went Surprisingly Well

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.