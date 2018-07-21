Kristin Cavallari's Laguna Beach Ex Stephen Colletti's "Down to Do" a Season Two of Very Cavallari

by Mona Khalifeh | Sat., Jul. 21, 2018 8:00 AM

We may be hearing the infamous "Steeeeph-en!" coming out of Kristin Cavallari's mouth once again!

The Very Cavallari star sat down with E! News to talk her new reality show and the potential of getting together with some of her old cast mates, including her Laguna Beach ex Stephen Colletti.

"I do talk to Stephen. I've actually been talking to him a lot recently," Kristin revealed to E!'s Zuri Hall. "He's down to do a season two of Very Cavallari if we do a season."

The internet got nostalgic when Stephen commented, "Go for Stephen," on one of Kristin's recent Instagram posts from behind the scenes of Very Cavallari.

While some fans speculated that the Uncommon James founder may have been ignoring her high school sweetheart when she didn't respond to his comment, Kristin insisted it wasn't that deep.

"I don't read my comments, so I didn't see it," Kristin said, laughing.

When it comes to the often-rumored The Hills reunion, Kristin said she'd be open to reaching out to her former on-screen enemy Lauren Conrad to make it happen.

"Obviously I would love to talk to her if we were gonna do a reunion," Kristin said. "We'll cross that bridge when it comes, I guess."

Watch the clip above to see Kristin talk about her friendship with Stephen and his potential return to reality TV.

Watch the premiere of Very Cavallari 15th July at 8 p.m., only on E!

