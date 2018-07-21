Kristin Cavallari's Laguna Beach Ex Stephen Colletti's "Down to Do" a Season Two of Very Cavallari

We may be hearing the infamous "Steeeeph-en!" coming out of Kristin Cavallari's mouth once again!

The Very Cavallari star sat down with E! News to talk her new reality show and the potential of getting together with some of her old cast mates, including her Laguna Beach ex Stephen Colletti.

"I do talk to Stephen. I've actually been talking to him a lot recently," Kristin revealed to E!'s Zuri Hall. "He's down to do a season two of Very Cavallari if we do a season."

The internet got nostalgic when Stephen commented, "Go for Stephen," on one of Kristin's recent Instagram posts from behind the scenes of Very Cavallari.

While some fans speculated that the Uncommon James founder may have been ignoring her high school sweetheart when she didn't respond to his comment, Kristin insisted it wasn't that deep.