Relive Southern Charm's Most Shocking Moments On and Off Camera

The cast of Southern Charm is just full of surprises.

For the past five seasons, the familiar faces behind Bravo's hit reality show have opened their lives up for cameras. As a result, viewers across the country have had a front-row seat to their ups and downs.

Cast member Thomas Ravenel has certainly experienced a roller coaster season partly due to the drama involving his current girlfriend Ashley Jacobs and ex-girlfriend Kathryn Dennis.

But the Bravo star is also being accused of sexual assault by two women, which caused him to skip out on last night's reunion show. "Along with Bravo, our client made the mutual decision not to attend today's reunion taping as there is a pending investigation," Thomas' attorney said in a statement that aired Thursday night. "Our client is fully cooperating with authorities on that investigation. He expects to be completely vindicated once the investigation is concluded. He sends his best regards to his fans and his fellow castmates."