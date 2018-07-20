Kim Kardashian Kicks Off Weekend With Sexy Bikini Photo: "I'm Really Shy"

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jul. 20, 2018 2:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Kardashian, Bikini

Instagram

Kim Kardashian is "really shy."

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star jokingly posted this on Instagram Friday alongside a photo of her lounging by a pool in a white string bikini.

Kim, who has poked fun at herself over her revealing looks, is promoting her new line of KKW Kimoji fragrances and wears the same swimsuit in a photo posted on Thursday, which shows her lying on a pool float while showcasing her butt, with a Kimoji Peach bottle resting on her hip.

The KKW Kimoji Peach, Kimoji Cherry, and Kimoji Vibes fragrances are now on sale for $45 each.

Photos

35 Naked Kim Kardashian Photos

Kim Kardashian, Bikini

Instagram

Kim's first KKW beauty line fragrances, Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and Crystal Gardenia Oud, launched in November. In February, she launched a line of KKW Kimoji Heart fragrances, which she sent both her "lovers" and "haters" as gifts. In April, Kim launched another KKW fragrance, KKW Body, whose bottle was molded in the shape of the reality star's nude body.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season on August 5 at 9/8c only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Beauty , Top Stories , Bikinis , Apple News , Kardashian News
Latest News
ESC: Shay Mitchell

10 Beauty Products Essential for a Long-Lasting Summer Party Face

Shopping: Waterproof Beach Makeup

13 Waterproof Beauty Products Safe for the Beach

Elle Macpherson, New Beauty, Summer-Fall 2018

Elle Macpherson Shares Her Secrets to Beauty and Wellness—Dry Brushing, Homemade Granola and an Infrared Sauna Included!

ESC: Danica Patrick, 2018 ESPYS

Recreate Danica Patrick's ESPY Awards Makeup for Less Than $25

ESC: Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Beauty Guru Shares Her Pantry Must-Haves

7 Stars Proudly Flaunting Their Freckles

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Goes Blonde for the Summer

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.