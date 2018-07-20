Kevin Smith Describes His New Vegan Lifestyle at Comic-Con 2018

Just last month, the producer spoke about the scary experience and how he honestly thought he was just having a bad high since he had smoked weed moments before. "I had smoked a bunch of weed that day because I was doing the shows, then I smoked a joint right before the show and I got off stage and all of the sudden, I had a heart attack," he remembered.

But it was quite the contrary according to his doctor. Smith laughed as he recalled the doctor telling him, "You kept calm...they told you [you] were going through stuff and you kept calm the whole time, so that joint saved your life."

Months later, the star is able to make light of the otherwise terrifying situation, but while he was in recovery he couldn't help but get emotional about the near-death experience.

"There was this moment where I was like I might die," the comedian reflected in a Facebook Live video in February. "I just thought about everything and thought about my parents and how they raised me and my brother and my sister and my friends and my wife and my kid and this weird wonderful career that I've had for so long and stuff and I was like content."

We are glad to hear the star is feeling better!