Director James Gunn Fired From Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 After "Indefensible" Tweets Resurface

James Gunn is out as director for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

After controversial tweets resurfaced on social media, Disney has made the decision to part ways with the Hollywood veteran.

"The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James' Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio's values, and we have severed our business relationship with him," Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn said in a statement to E! News.

Disney's decision comes after James tried to explain the old messages on social media earlier this week.

"1. Many people who have followed my career know when I started, I viewed myself as a provocateur, making movies and telling jokes that were outrageous and taboo. As I have discussed publicly many times, as I've developed as a person, so has my work and my humor," he shared in a series of tweets. "2. It's not to say I'm better, but I am very, very different than I was a few years ago; today I try to root my work in love and connection and less in anger. My days saying something just because it's shocking and trying to get a reaction are over."