Emily Ratajkowski Puts a Sexy Spin on the White Button-Up

by Diana Nguyen | Fri., Jul. 20, 2018 12:40 PM

ESC: Emily Ratajkowski, White Button Down

Best Image / BACKGRID

Whether it's to regale in summer fun or prepping for back to school, you need a white button-up.

It's a wardrobe essential, after all. But if you think the Oxford shirt is only meant for the boardroom, think again. It's a must-have even in the most fashion-forward star's wardrobe arsenal. Sure, you could keep it simple with a pair of jeans, like sophisticated style savants like Jenner Garner, Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow like to do. Or you could take a page out of Emily Ratajkowski's book and turn up the sultry factor. Want to look business causal but not boring? Laura Harrier has style tips for you. 

Photos

13 Workout Leggings That Can Pass as Pants This Summer

Just looking for a quality button-up to add to your wardrobe. Look no further than the picks below!

ESC: Karlie Kloss, White Button Down

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

Leave it to the supermodel to show us how to jazz up a simple white blouse...with bold, red-hot pants! The trick to this look? Adding a front-tie detail on the blouse to bring in dimension and, um, tie, everything together. 

ESC: White Button-Up

Aritzia

SHOP: Wilfred Free The Tie-Front Blouse, $65

ESC: White Button-Up

ST. ROCHE

SHOP: Tie Front Blouse, $188

 

ESC: White Button-Up

ZANETTI 1965

SHOP: Blouse, $120

ESC: Laura Harrier, White Button Down

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Laura Harrier

Believe it or not: You can do so much with a simple, classic button-up. Invest in a quality pick, like the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress', and you can pair it with jeans on a casual day or punch it up with a rainbow of pastels. 

ESC: White Button-Up

Uniqlo

SHOP: Women Rayon Long Sleeve Blouse, $29.90

ESC: White Button-Up

J.Crew

SHOP: Stretch Classic Button-Down Shirt, Was $49.50; Now $24.50

ESC: White Button-Up

Theory

SHOP: Tenia Stretch Cotton-Blend Poplin Shirt, $265

ESC: Emily Ratajkowski, White Button Down

Best Image / BACKGRID

Emily Ratajkowski

Who says Oxford shirts are boring? To complete a sultry look, keep the top half unbuttoned and the bottom tucked into high-waist pants. To add more dimension, opt for a shirt with pockets!

ESC: White Button-Up

H&M

SHOP: Wide-Cut Cotton Blouse; Was $39.99; Now $29.99

ESC: White Button-Up

Equipment

SHOP: Washed-Silk Shirt, Was $258; Now $113

ESC: White Button-Up

Superdry

SHOP: Shiffley Penny Blouse, Was $49.50; Now $24.75

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

