Emily Ratajkowski Puts a Sexy Spin on the White Button-Up

Whether it's to regale in summer fun or prepping for back to school, you need a white button-up.
It's a wardrobe essential, after all. But if you think the Oxford shirt is only meant for the boardroom, think again. It's a must-have even in the most fashion-forward star's wardrobe arsenal. Sure, you could keep it simple with a pair of jeans, like sophisticated style savants like Jenner Garner, Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow like to do. Or you could take a page out of Emily Ratajkowski's book and turn up the sultry factor. Want to look business causal but not boring? Laura Harrier has style tips for you.
Just looking for a quality button-up to add to your wardrobe. Look no further than the picks below!
Karlie Kloss
Leave it to the supermodel to show us how to jazz up a simple white blouse...with bold, red-hot pants! The trick to this look? Adding a front-tie detail on the blouse to bring in dimension and, um, tie, everything together.
ST. ROCHE
SHOP: Tie Front Blouse, $188
ZANETTI 1965
SHOP: Blouse, $120
Laura Harrier
Believe it or not: You can do so much with a simple, classic button-up. Invest in a quality pick, like the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress', and you can pair it with jeans on a casual day or punch it up with a rainbow of pastels.
J.Crew
SHOP: Stretch Classic Button-Down Shirt, Was $49.50; Now $24.50
Emily Ratajkowski
Who says Oxford shirts are boring? To complete a sultry look, keep the top half unbuttoned and the bottom tucked into high-waist pants. To add more dimension, opt for a shirt with pockets!
H&M
SHOP: Wide-Cut Cotton Blouse; Was $39.99; Now $29.99
Equipment
SHOP: Washed-Silk Shirt, Was $258; Now $113
Superdry
SHOP: Shiffley Penny Blouse, Was $49.50; Now $24.75
