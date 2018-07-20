Alyssa Milano Responds to Fat-Shaming Backlash Over Netflix's Insatiable

Insatiable star Alyssa Milanois speaking out in response to backlash over the new show, which many people think fat-shames its lead character, played by Debby Ryan, and promotes the objectification of women's bodies.

In the dark comedy series, set to debut on Netflix on August 10, the latter star plays Patty, a high school girl who lost a lot of weight one summer and sets out to get revenge on the classmates who previously mocked her over her figure. After the trailer was released on Thursday, many took to social media to denounce the show.

"Really.....so she wasn't able to take revenge until she was 'conventionally attractive'?" Twitter user @thecursedempath wrote to Milano, after she shared a link to the video. "This is disgusting! You are the face of the Women's Movement and THIS? Shame on you!"

"We are not shaming Patty," Milano tweeted in response. "We are addressing (through comedy) the damage that occurs from fat shaming. I hope that clears it up."

In addition to the social media backlash, a petition calling on Netflix to cancel Insatiable was launched. More than 11,000 people have signed it, as of Friday afternoon.

The petition states, "For so long, the narrative has told women and young impressionable girls that in order to be popular, have friends, to be desirable for the male gaze, and to some extent be a worthy human...that we must be thin...[Insatiable] will cause eating disorders, and perpetuate the further objectification of women's bodies. Let's stop this from happening."