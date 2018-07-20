17 Bathing Suits You Can Wear as Bodysuits This Summer

Summer is swimsuit season—ain't nobody going to argue with you there.

Even though you may already own a few from last year, the urge to buy new, unseen ones is so real. We're with you on that, but fronting the cash for something you're only going to wear for the next few months can be a hard pill to swallow. That's why we think you're going to be a big fan of our next idea: bathing suits that double as bodysuits.

It's actually a super simple concept. When shopping for one pieces, think will this look cute with jeans? Most often the answer is yes, as today's picks are super stylish. Here are a few of current faves.