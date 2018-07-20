17 Bathing Suits You Can Wear as Bodysuits This Summer

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Jul. 20, 2018 12:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shopping: Sara Sampaio, Bodysuits

Timur Emek/Getty Images

Summer is swimsuit season—ain't nobody going to argue with you there.

Even though you may already own a few from last year, the urge to buy new, unseen ones is so real. We're with you on that, but fronting the cash for something you're only going to wear for the next few months can be a hard pill to swallow. That's why we think you're going to be a big fan of our next idea: bathing suits that double as bodysuits.

It's actually a super simple concept. When shopping for one pieces, think will this look cute with jeans? Most often the answer is yes, as today's picks are super stylish. Here are a few of current faves.

Shopping: Bathing Suits As Bosysuits

Nude

BUY IT: Fella Danny Swimsuit, $96

Shopping: Bathing Suits As Bosysuits

Printed and Underwired

BUY IT: Tory Burch Meadow Folly Printed Underwired Swimsuit, $260

Shopping: Bathing Suits As Bosysuits

Rainbow Contrast

BUY IT: Boohoo Contrast Rainbow Stripe Swimsuit, $20

Article continues below

Shopping: Bathing Suits As Bosysuits

Metallic

BUY IT: Norma Kamali Marissa Metallic Swimsuit, $145

Shopping: Bathing Suits As Bosysuits

Zip Up

BUY IT: Lisa Marie Fernandez Elisa Bonded Swimsuit, $150

Shopping: Bathing Suits As Bosysuits

Yellow Cutouts

BUY IT: Karla Colletto Reina Swimsuit, $136

Article continues below

Shopping: Bathing Suits As Bosysuits

One-Shoulder and Mesh-Paneled

BUY IT: Norma Kamali Mio One-Shoulder Mesh-Paneled Swimsuit, $155

Shopping: Bathing Suits As Bosysuits

Nude Stripes

BUY IT: Onia + WeWoreWhat Danielle Belted Striped Swimsuit, $195

Shopping: Bathing Suits As Bosysuits

Off-the-Shoulder and Striped

BUY IT: Solid & Striped The Vera Off-the-Shoulder Striped Swimsuit, $170

Article continues below

Shopping: Bathing Suits As Bosysuits

White Ruffles

BUY IT: Johanna Ortiz M'O Exclusive La Perla Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit, $475 

Shopping: Bathing Suits As Bosysuits

Zesty Yellow

BUY IT: Boohoo Tall Bethany Elastic Waist Swimsuit, $14

Shopping: Bathing Suits As Bosysuits

Deep Green

BUY IT: Karla Colletto Swimsuit, $103

Article continues below

Shopping: Bathing Suits As Bosysuits

Orange and Blue Stripes

BUY IT: Boohoo School Striped High Leg Scoop Swimsuit, $18

Shopping: Bathing Suits As Bosysuits

Lace-Up

BUY IT: Karla Colletto Entwined Lace-Up Swimsuit, $134

Shopping: Bathing Suits As Bosysuits

Belted and Off-the-Shoulder

BUY IT: Zimmermann Kali Belted Off-the-Shoulder Swimsuit, $113

Article continues below

Shopping: Bathing Suits As Bosysuits

White and Red Ruffles

BUY IT: Marysia Palisades Ruffled Swimsuit, $140

Shopping: Bathing Suits As Bosysuits

Lemon Print

BUY IT: Boohoo Plus Bex Lemon Print Scoop Neck Swimsuit, $24 

Now that's a purchase we can get behind. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Emily Ratajkowski, White Button Down

Emily Ratajkowski Puts a Sexy Spin on the White Button-Up

ESC: Street Style, Kaia Gerber, NYFW

This Celeb Fashion Trend Is Growing at Nascar-Level Speed

ESC: Best Dressed, Lily James

Lily James Channels Cinderella and More Best Dressed Stars

Lindsey Vonn, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports 2018

Riskiest Looks at Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2018: Lindsey Vonn, Ronda Rousey and More

Ciara, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports 2018

Best Dressed at Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2018: Danica Patrick, Ciara and More

Chloe Kim, 2018 Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

ESC: Dare to Wear, Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner's Striped Denim Is a Colorful Twist on a Wardrobe Staple

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.