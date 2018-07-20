The Walking Dead Season 9 Trailer Reveals Rising Tensions, New Threats and Rick vs. Daryl?!

The Walking Dead is going back to the future. The AMC series released its season nine trailer at Comic-Con International during its panel in Hall H. As per usual, the trailer, which features the season nine time jump, is action-packed and full of so many OMG moments you'll be hungry for brains more. See it above.

Yvette Nicole Brown moderated the panel with series stars Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Rick Grimes is calling the shots...and talking to Negan in prison! There's also Maggie (Cohan) taking charge at the Hilltop (with new baby by her side!) and growing new threats.

"There's a lot of conflict, but it's conflict with people who love each other, who are working toward a brighter, stronger future," Cohan said on the panel.