The Walking Dead Season 9 Trailer Reveals Rising Tensions, New Threats and Rick vs. Daryl?!

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jul. 20, 2018 12:36 PM

The Walking Dead is going back to the future. The AMC series released its season nine trailer at Comic-Con International during its panel in Hall H. As per usual, the trailer, which features the season nine time jump, is action-packed and full of so many OMG moments you'll be hungry for brains more. See it above.

Yvette Nicole Brown moderated the panel with series stars Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Rick Grimes is calling the shots...and talking to Negan in prison! There's also Maggie (Cohan) taking charge at the Hilltop (with new baby by her side!) and growing new threats.

"There's a lot of conflict, but it's conflict with people who love each other, who are working toward a brighter, stronger future," Cohan said on the panel.

Season nine will be a transformative one for the AMC drama. Cohan signed on to star in a new ABC drama Whiskey Cavalier opposite Scott Foley. Meanwhile, rumors swirled for months about Lincoln's possible exit, which he confirmed during the Comic-Con panel. Lincoln said his relationship with Rick Grimes is far from over. And behind the camera there's a new person running the show for season nine. Scott M. Gimple is still on board as executive producer, but he's now overseeing AMC's Walking Dead universe. Angela Kang is now calling the day-to-day shots on the series.

"I'm really, really excited about this season. No one is bigger than the story, and the story this year is unbelievable," Lincoln said.

As seen in the trailer above, Morgan's Negan is imprisoned following the events of the season eight finale. "Negan is in a bit of a predicament and he's having to face some stuff internally that he's never had to face before," Morgan said.

This is the ninth season of the zombie apocalypse drama and things have been pretty bleak for some time. "There is hope. We're starting to see society come back," executive producer Dave Alpert said.

The Walking Dead returns Sunday, Oct. 7 on AMC.

