This Celeb Fashion Trend Is Growing at Nascar-Level Speed

Are you daring, wild and free?

Even if your answer is no, celebrities are demonstrating how to look like it. Channeling the female superstar of Nascar, Danica Patrick (who recently revealed her glamorous side), models like Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid and Joan Smalls are fast-tracking a new trend: race-car inspired clothing.

Checkered bodysuits, leather pants, multi-colored jackets with largely printed logos—we're seeing it all in street style. While different and easy to spot, we're not surprised that stars are taking style notes from the race track. Designers have been reinterpreting the femme fatale spirit of race-car driving on the runway, and now our favorite influencers are making the style more wearable.