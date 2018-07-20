This Celeb Fashion Trend Is Growing at Nascar-Level Speed

BG021/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Are you daring, wild and free?
Even if your answer is no, celebrities are demonstrating how to look like it. Channeling the female superstar of Nascar, Danica Patrick (who recently revealed her glamorous side), models like Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid and Joan Smalls are fast-tracking a new trend: race-car inspired clothing.
Checkered bodysuits, leather pants, multi-colored jackets with largely printed logos—we're seeing it all in street style. While different and easy to spot, we're not surprised that stars are taking style notes from the race track. Designers have been reinterpreting the femme fatale spirit of race-car driving on the runway, and now our favorite influencers are making the style more wearable.
If you loved seeing the trend in Rihanna's Fenty Puma and Tommy Hilfiger's collections, you can now add the style to your wardrobe with ease.
Keep scrolling to shop the trend!
Venturelli/WireImage
On the Runway
For Tommy Hilfiger's Fall/Winter 2018 collection, Joan Smalls walked the runway in the Gigi Hadid Flag Print One-Piece, which you can wear as a swimsuit or bodysuit (currently on sale for $90), under the Gigi Hadid Oversized Bomber (on sale for $200). With a visor and sneakers, the model looks race track-ready.
Mike Pont/Getty Images
Off the Runway
Then, Gigi Hadid reasserted the appeal of her designs, paring it with her Speed Sweat Pants and heeled boots.
Peter White/Getty Images
On the Runway
Rihanna loves the style, adding it to the Fenty Puma collection. As seen on Joan Smalls, the designer used leather garments to demonstrate her bad gal aesthetic.
BG021/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Off the Runway
Kaia Gerber channeled her inner bad gal in a race car jacket and leather pants. While the checkered prints and multicolored pieces are reserved for the fashionably daring, the leather pants are more wearable. They're easy to add to your wardrobe. Simply, swap out your denim for black leather stunners.