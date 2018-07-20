Kourtney Kardashian's Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Trolls Himself on Instagram

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jul. 20, 2018 12:20 PM
Younes Bendjimais trying to laugh it all off.
Kourtney Kardashian's 25-year-old boyfriend made headlines this week when he left an unexpected comment on the reality star's Instagram picture of her booty in a bikini: "That's what you need to show to get likes?" Though it was quickly deleted, as we all well know, nothing disappears from the Internet as the comment was saved in screenshots that made the rounds online.
"Kourtney doesn't appreciate Younes posting his feelings in a public forum and being impulsive. She's frustrated that he continues to get upset about it. She isn't going to stop doing what she's doing and feels like he needs to understand and deal with it," a source explained to E! News. "Younes gets jealous and can be possessive of Kourtney. When she posts half naked pictures, he gets very upset. He wants her for himself and doesn't want to share her with the world."
As the source continued, "Kourtney has explained it's part of her job and it's not going to change. But, it still makes him uncomfortable and upset. He overreacted and put up a comment without thinking it through. Then he realized what he did made it even worse. He was just not thinking in the moment and got emotional."
Well, it seems like he tried to have the last laugh when he jokingly weighed in on yet another one of the mom of three's photo posts. This time, it was on a sponsored post for a weighted blanket, in which Kardashain was photographed in an oversized shirt with her bare leg on top of the blanket.
"Hmmm well... ok for this one," he wrote in the comment section along with an emoji sticking its tongue out.
When pal Simon Huck retorted with a eye roll emoji, Bendjima responded, "Let me just play around fam."
Maybe the joke he intended didn't land quite like he wanted it to. Either way, the model has jetted off to Las Vegas with some friends—and maybe should lay off the Instagram comments for now.
