Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom Answers Questions About the Final Season in Song (And Things Take a Turn)

It's the end of the road for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. The acclaimed Emmy-winning musical comedy will wrap up the saga of Rebecca Bunch with the upcoming fourth season on The CW. But before Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's final curtain call, series co-creator and star Rachel Bloom and co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna hit up Comic-Con 2018 and stopped to give some scoop to E! News. Oh yeah, the scoop was in song.
In the video above, Brosh McKenna gives Bloom prompts to complete the lyrical questions with her own answers/lyrics. Bloom reveals her feelings about the final season, what's next, what she would be doing if she wasn't an actor and she's wanted to do for all of her life. It's not what you think. Or is it?
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Season three of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend ended with Rebecca (Bloom) pleading guilty to attempted murder in an effort to make up for her past misdeeds. "This year Rebecca is in some ways like a baby chick that's about to tumble out of the nest and in other ways she's that friend who is searching for enlightenment and kinda can't stop yammering about it," The CW said in a release about season four. "As always, Rebecca's actions have had unintended consequences for her West Covina friends -- Nathaniel feels betrayed by her, Josh is taken aback by her, and Darryl is parenting her baby. Paula, Heather and Valencia remain staunchly by Rebecca's side but they are busy finding their own identities (as a law student, regional manager and kickass party planner, respectively.) Will everyone be content to stay in the nest with Rebecca? Or will they start to transcend the sunbaked, boba-strewn purgatory that is West Covina?"
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend kicks off its final season on Friday, Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. on The CW.