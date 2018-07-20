Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth Embark on Another Couples' Vacation

Europa Press via Getty Images
Family squad goals!
Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso and Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky vacationed together with their kids in Spain this week. The group was spotted walking in San Sebastián and boating near the resort city on Thursday.
Earlier this year, Hemsworth and Pataky hosted Damon and his family in their Byron Bay home in the former actor's native Australia.
Last year, the couples traveled to Monaco for the Formula One Grand Prix.
Damon and his wife are parents to Isabella, 11, Gia, 9, Stella, 6, and Alexia, Luciana's 18-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. Hemsworth and Pataky are parents to daughter India Rose, 6, and twin boys Tristan and Sasha, 4.
The actors have been friends for several years.
"We became friends around the time I started to work, and I've really benefited from watching how he handles himself," Hemsworth told GQ in 2014. "Matt's just a normal guy who has the movie-star thing figured out."
In the 2017 comedy-action sequel Thor: Ragnarok, which saw Hemsworth reprise his title role, Damon made a cameo as an actor playing Tom Hiddleston's character Loki in a play in Asgard.
"Chris just called me up, and [director] Taika [Waititi] called me up, and I'm friends with those guys. They pitched me the idea and I just thought it was hysterical, the idea of basically an intergalactic community theater actor kind of living out Tom Hiddleston's character's fantasy," Damon told Collider. "I just thought it was just a great, funny bit, and very easy to do. Those guys were a lot of fun, and Taika runs a really fun set. It was a light lift for me."
"Tom was right there, and Chris was there, and we were all having a good laugh," he added.