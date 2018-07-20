Lily James Channels Cinderella and More Best Dressed Stars

Lily James is a princess in real life.

In honor of the world premiere of Mama Mia! Here We Go Again, the actress stunned in a beautiful white and blue gown that reminded us of her starring role in Cinderella, back in 2015. The strapless dress features intricate ruching that fits her snuggly up top. At her waistline, the predominantly white fabric transforms into a full skirt, then seamlessly changes to a light blue hue. It's a dress that requires a second, closer look and once you zoom in, prepare to be mesmerized.

Other Hollywood royals brought their A-game this week, as well. Meghan Markle, an actual princess, continued to wow the world with her wardrobe. Gigi Hadid showed us how to make our basic leggings look chic. And, Olivia Munn wore velvet during the summer, and it was amazing.