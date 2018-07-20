Lily James Channels Cinderella and More Best Dressed Stars

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Jul. 20, 2018 10:34 AM

ESC: Best Dressed, Lily James

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Lily James is a princess in real life.

In honor of the world premiere of Mama Mia! Here We Go Again, the actress stunned in a beautiful white and blue gown that reminded us of her starring role in Cinderella, back in 2015. The strapless dress features intricate ruching that fits her snuggly up top. At her waistline, the predominantly white fabric transforms into a full skirt, then seamlessly changes to a light blue hue. It's a dress that requires a second, closer look and once you zoom in, prepare to be mesmerized.

Other Hollywood royals brought their A-game this week, as well. Meghan Markle, an actual princess, continued to wow the world with her wardrobe. Gigi Hadid showed us how to make our basic leggings look chic. And, Olivia Munn wore velvet during the summer, and it was amazing. 

Meghan Markle's Best Looks

Check out the best dressed stars of the week below!

ESC: Best Dressed, Meghan Markle

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex is a beauty in a blush, wearing a trench coat-inspired dress with a matching clutch.

ESC: Best Dressed, Logan Browning

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Logan Browning

This star in stripes sets the standard for formal, summer clothing in a glittering maxi dress.

ESC: Best Dressed, Victoria Justice

Revolve

Victoria Justice

The little white dress has been the trend of the summer, and this style influencer demonstrates why during #RevolveSummer. It's simple, yet standout. It can be dressed up with heels or dressed down with sneakers. It's must-have.

ESC: Best Dressed, Gigi Hadid

Splash News

Gigi Hadid

Love your leggings? You can make them look chic. Take a note from the model's book and pair your athleisure with a cropped denim jacket, statement bag (like her Three Floor Manhattan Bag) and ankle boots.

ESC: Best Dressed, Kat Graham

Gotham/GC Images

Kat Graham

The Vampire Diaries star channels her inner fashionista with a sheer top, leather pants and epic ankle boots. Covered from the top of her neck down, the star still looks stunning and sultry with her choice of fabrics.

ESC: Best Dressed, Olivia Munn, Comic-Con 2018

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Olivia Munn

The actress demonstrates that velvet works in the summer, as long as it's a pale hue. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Taylor Swift

Splash News

Taylor Swift

The singer debuts the must-have boots for fall, but adds a floral shirt dress to make a summer style you should copy now.

ESC: Best Dressed, Emily Ratajkowsk

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Emily Ratajkowski

Casual, colorful and easy to recreate, the model's style is the standard for summer styling.

ESC: Best Dressed, Kate Upton

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Kate Upton

Kate demonstrates that cat-eye glasses and white sandals are the summer essentials for a fashionista's wardrobe.

