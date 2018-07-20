Jason Mraz Opens Up About His "Two Spirit" Sexuality

One month after Jason Mraz penned a love poem to the LGBTQ community, the "I'm Yours" singer is opening up about his experiences with men and women.

In honor of Pride Month in June, Mraz wrote a poem that was published by Billboard, ending the piece with the line, "I am bi your side." Now, Mraz is sharing his thoughts on the reaction to his poem and that line specifically.

"Honestly, I didn't realize it was going to be so telling," Mraz shares with Billboard. "But I've had experiences with men, even while I was dating the woman who became my wife."