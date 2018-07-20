Relive Chris Klein's Admittedly "Terrible" Mamma Mia! Audition

Rest assured, everyone in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again can sing!

The entire cast from 2008's Mamma Mia! is back for the Universal Pictures sequel, directed by Ol Parker; newcomers include Cher (as Ruby), Alexa Davies (as Young Rosie), Josh Dylan (as Young Bill), Andy García (as Fernando), Lily James (as Young Donna), Jessica Keenan Wynn (as Young Tanya), Jeremy Irvine (as Young Sam) and Hugh Skinner (as Young Harry). The first film turned Dominic Cooper into a movie star, but had director Phyllida Lloyd gone in a different direction, Chris Klein could have been cast—that is, if the actor could carry a tune. Years ago, Klein's admittedly "terrible" audition tape leaked, and before long, he became a viral sensation.

The wide-eyed American Pie star began his tryout by bantering with the casting director. "You guys had Mandy Moore in here? She is an angel of angels," Klein said in the video. "I don't know if you guys saw American Dreams that her and I did together, where I too sing—hopefully better here than I did there. That was acting. Maybe slight singing. She is just a dream come true—you should hire her on the spot. She's amazing." Appearing nervous, Klein got down to business and told the casting director, "Let's go, shall we? Before I embarrass myself further..."