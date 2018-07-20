Kathryn Dennis Breaks Her Silence on Thomas Ravenel Rape Claims

Months after her ex-boyfriend Thomas Ravenel was accused of sexual assault by two women, Kathryn Dennis has addressed the scandal.

On Thursday night, the first part of the Southern Charm reunion aired, for which Ravenel was not present.

"There's one person missing obviously as we look around the room," host Andy Cohen said early into the taping before reading a statement provided by Ravenel's attorney.

"Along with Bravo, our client made the mutual decision not to attend today's reunion taping as there is a pending investigation," the statement read. "Our client is fully cooperating with authorities on that investigation. He expects to be completely vindicated once the investigation is concluded. He sends his best regards to his fans and his fellow castmates."

After castmate Cameran Eubanks said she thought it was the right decision for him not to be present, Shep Rose also weighed in on their co-star.

"Ninety percent of the time, Thomas is funny, eccentric, jovial and then we've seen there's a side of him that is not really him. There's a big part of him that I really, really love and a little part that I don't," Rose said.