Ariana Grande Defends Naming a Sweetener Song After Pete Davidson

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Jul. 20, 2018 6:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande, God Is a Woman

Republic Records

Ariana Grande is intimately connected to her fans, but they don't always understand each other. Yesterday, the 25-year-old pop princess revealed the track listing for Sweetener, her forthcoming fourth studio album via Republic Records. While fans have already heard the lead single, "No Tears Left to Cry," and the follow-ups tracks "The Light Is Coming" and "God Is a Woman," new song titles include "Better Off," "Blazed, " "Borderline," "Breathin," "Everytime," "Get Well Soon," "Goodnight N Go," "Pete," "Raindrops," "REM," "Successful" and "Sweetener."

One Instagram user argued that Grande shouldn't have included a song about her fiancé, Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, considering they've only been together for a couple of months. Grande saw the comment and decided to respond, writing, "He's my fiancé. This is my album. I'm an honest and emotional artist and human being and if my openness in my work isn't for you, that's OK; I won't be offended. Still wishing y'all all the love in the world."

Grande thanked the user for highlighting a few of the other songs, writing, "These three are really beautiful. I know I said I don't have favorites but these and 'R.E.M.' are really up there."

Photos

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

After another user expressed excitement over "Pete," because "their love is so true and kind," Grande replied, "Thanks. It's a special song about the most special human being I've ever met."

"Also, the song is sick," Grande added. "Thanks for your kindness."

Grande first revealed in June that she'd named one of her songs after Davidson.

Sweetener will be released worldwide Aug. 17.

Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Pete Davidson , Music , Entertainment , Couples , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
James Corden, Cats, The Late Late Show

Taylor Swift, James Corden and Jennifer Hudson Cast in Cats Movie

Chester Bennington, Linkin Park

Linkin Park Reflects on Chester Bennington's Death One Year Later

ATeens, A*Teens

What Happened to A*Teens? Investigating the Group That Introduced a Generation to ABBA

Chester Bennington, Linkin Park

How Chester Bennington's Suicide Sparked Linkin Park's Most Important Mission

Harry Styles

Harry Styles Raised $1.2 Million for Charity and Touched Fans' Hearts on Tour

Carly Pearce, Michael Ray

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Are Dating and Country Music Is Freaking Out

Ciara, Level Up

Ciara Charts Her Comeback With "Level Up" Music Video

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.