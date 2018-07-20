Downton Abbey Movie Cast: Who's In and Who's Out?

You can't keep the Crawley family down. Downton Abbey is returning to life on the big screen roughly three years after signing off TV. Julian Fellowes, the show's creator, is returning to write and executive produce the big screen outing with Gareth Neame, Liz Trubridge and Nigel Marchant also on board as exec producers. Brian Percival, the director of the show's original pilot, is helming the movie.

"When the television series drew to a close it was our dream to bring the millions of global fans a movie and now, after getting many stars aligned, we are shortly to go into production," Neame said in a statement when the movie was officially announced. "Julian's script charms, thrills and entertains and in Brian Percival's hands we aim to deliver everything that one would hope for as Downton comes to the big screen."