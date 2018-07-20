Roseanne Barr Explodes Over Valerie Jarrett Tweet: "I Thought the Bitch Was White!"

In the midst of the controversy in May, Barr issued an apology to Jarrett, who is black, saying she "deeply" regretted her Twitter comment. "I am sorry for making a thoughtless joke that does not reflect my values," she said. "I love all people and am very sorry." Acknowledging that her words had "caused hundreds of hardworking people to lose their jobs," she told her fans, "I apologize from the bottom of my heart and hope you can find it in your hearts to forgive me." However, Barr went on to retweet messages from supporters who defended her original tweet.

Earlier this month, Barr tweeted she would be doing a "TV interview" to tell her side of the story. Days later, she apparently had a change of heart, tweeting she found the idea "too stressful" and was "distrustful" of the media. Barr promised to film the interview herself and upload it on YouTube, giving fans "the entire explanation of what happened" in the maelstrom. She added that people "keep warning me against making my own content because 'these are dangerous times.' No s--t! An artist can be misinterpreted and be destroyed forever despite a lifetime fighting bigotry. I'd like to speak directly to you, the people, and cut out any middlemen who use for clickbait/ad revenue while seeking to divide rather than unite." She also asked fans to submit questions via e-mail, promising to answer them "next week" on her YouTube channel.

Barr has not announced when—or if—she will upload the full interview on YouTube.