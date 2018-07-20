Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Who's ready for some sports and slime?

Kids' Choice Sports 2018 airs Friday, July 20 at 8:00 p.m. This is the fifth year Nickelodeon has hosted the annual sports award show, and Houston Rockets' player Chris Paul is serving as emcee.

The big event actually took place July 19. Athletes and celebrities headed to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. to celebrate sports' biggest stars.

Danica Patrick was already pronounced the winner of the Legend Award back in June. However, fans will have to tune in to find out the rest of the winners.

For a complete list of categories and winners, see below: