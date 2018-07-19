EXCLUSIVE!

The Bachelor's Lauren Burnham Holds Back Tears While Trying on Wedding Dresses

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 6:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Here comes the bride!

As the countdown begins to Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's Hawaiian wedding, the former Bachelor contestants are beginning to cross important things off their to-do list, and that includes finding the perfect bridal gown.

E! News joined the bride-to-be when she embarked on her journey to find the wedding dress she will wear on the big day. And while the pressure is on for Lauren, the groom is not the slightest bit worried. He knows that she will look great in anything she wears, so he wants her to choose "whatever makes her feel beautiful."

Photos

Arie Luyendyk Jr and Lauren Burnham's European Vacation

Arie Luyendyk, Lauren Burnham, Instagram

Courtesy Griffith Imaging

After telling E! News' Sibley Scoles how excited he is to start their new life in their new home together, Arie was, of course, forced to leave lest he bring bad luck upon the bride and her shopping endeavors.

That's when the fun really began, with the 25-year-old trying on one stylish dress after the other. At the end of the day, Lauren couldn't decide on which gown she loves most, but appearances hardly matter when you're marrying the love of your life.

"Arie and I have always had a different connection than I've ever experienced before… It's just so surreal 'cause I am wearing a wedding dress," the reality star shared while holding back tears.

When the couple says their I-Do's in January, it will unfortunately be a private event, contrary to the rest of their very public relationship. She explained, "The TV element kind of adds a little bit of pressure too, so we don't have to worry about that."

Best of luck to the pair on all their wedding planning!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Arie Luyendyk Jr. , The Bachelor , Weddings , Wedding Dress , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Camille Grammer, David C. Meyer

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Camille Grammer Gets Married in Hawaii

Carrie Underwood, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Carrie Underwood Fully Embraces Being a "Soccer Mom"

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle to "Cut Back" on Events During the Remainder of Royal Tour

Selma Blair, Multiple Sclerosis, Instagram

Selma Blair Reveals She Has Multiple Sclerosis

ESC: Meghan Markle

Thomas Markle Speaks Out About Meghan Markle's "Overwhelming and Joyful" Pregnancy

Vin Diesel, Dwanye Johnson, Fast & Furious 6

Hillary Clinton Reveals if She’s Team Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson or Vin Diesel in The Fast and the Furious

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears Does Backflips to a Justin Timberlake Song

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.