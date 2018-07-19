EXCLUSIVE!

The Bachelor's Lauren Burnham Holds Back Tears While Trying on Wedding Dresses

Here comes the bride!

As the countdown begins to Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's Hawaiian wedding, the former Bachelor contestants are beginning to cross important things off their to-do list, and that includes finding the perfect bridal gown.

E! News joined the bride-to-be when she embarked on her journey to find the wedding dress she will wear on the big day. And while the pressure is on for Lauren, the groom is not the slightest bit worried. He knows that she will look great in anything she wears, so he wants her to choose "whatever makes her feel beautiful."

After telling E! News' Sibley Scoles how excited he is to start their new life in their new home together, Arie was, of course, forced to leave lest he bring bad luck upon the bride and her shopping endeavors.

That's when the fun really began, with the 25-year-old trying on one stylish dress after the other. At the end of the day, Lauren couldn't decide on which gown she loves most, but appearances hardly matter when you're marrying the love of your life.

"Arie and I have always had a different connection than I've ever experienced before… It's just so surreal 'cause I am wearing a wedding dress," the reality star shared while holding back tears.

When the couple says their I-Do's in January, it will unfortunately be a private event, contrary to the rest of their very public relationship. She explained, "The TV element kind of adds a little bit of pressure too, so we don't have to worry about that."

Best of luck to the pair on all their wedding planning!

