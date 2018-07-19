Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Reunite Two Months After Split

HEDO / BACKGRID
Are Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham getting back together? The couple, who called it quits after just six months of marriage in May, was just photographed at the airport together in Los Angeles on Wednesday, sparking rumors of a reconciliation.
"Colton and Jeff got off a flight together at LAX. They were returning from Vancouver where they celebrated Colton's birthday over the weekend," a source tells E! News of the sighting. "Colton is filming Arrow and Jeff was visiting him. It definitely seemed like they had reunited at least for the weekend."
The insider adds that Haynes and Leatham were walking together through the terminal, but seemed to want to avoid paparazzi attention when they spotted photographers.
"Friends say Colton has been struggling greatly with grief since this loss of his mother earlier this year, however Jeff and Colton have remained in touch off and on since their split," another source tells E! News. "Friends say Colton's mother's surprising death put the couple's marriage in turmoil just months after the marriage, leading to Colton to end things."
The insider also shares that Haynes' pals believe he "impulsively ended things with Jeff too soon as a result of his grief and is now considering reconciling."
Shortly after split rumors surfaced this spring, a source confirmed to E! News that the Arrow actor filed for divorce from the floral designer. At the time, a source gave E! News some insight into the couple's relationship. "Through their relationship," the insider said Jeff "pulled Colton away from his friends and Colton really started to lose himself."
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
