Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Are in a ''Great Place:'' Relive Their Ups and Downs Through the Years

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 4:52 PM

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Vanity Fair

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth "are truly in a great place right now."

Sources tell E! News the two are "very much still together and have just been trying to be more private about their relationship. They have been spending a lot of their time being low-key in Nashville lately, and come home to Malibu often to spend time with family."

And apparently their withdrawal from the public eye prompted people to speculate about Miley and Liam's current relationship status.

However, the former co-stars were quick to put those rumors to rest, the singer and actor shared a video of themselves happily dancing together in their car.

Photos

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth: Romance in Pictures

The insider also reported that while they can't wait to marry each other, marriage simply isn't the main priority at the moment. The source maintains "wedding planning has been a continuous conversation over the years but they have not locked in any set plans."

"Their family would love for them to finally tie the knot, and are very excited about it, but no one is pushing them. Miley is very simplistic when it comes to her ideas and does not want things to be an ordeal. Both Miley and Liam want to have children and they both want to be married but aren't trying to rush the process," the source explained.

As of right now, "Miley is working on new music and rebranding herself, hence why she deleted her Instagram photos. She is starting the process of a new music project and wants a clean slate." 

Check out the gallery below to relive the emotional ups and downs of Miley and Liam's relationship!

The Last Song, Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Touchstone Pictures/Sam Emerson

The Last Song

A spark ignited between the two when they filmed the Nicholas Sparks movie together in 2010. Like their onscreen characters, the two quickly fell for each other with the beach as the backdrop.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Red Carpet Official

In 2010 the co-stars made their first public appearance as a couple, where the pair proudly strutted their stuff hand-in-hand at the star-studded event. 

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Officially Engaged

After nearly three years together, the duo decided to take their relationship to the next level in 2012. "I'm so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Liam," the bride-to-be told People at the time.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Engaged

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Calling it Quits

In what would become a theme in their relationship, the actors called it quits in 2013, with sources then telling E! News that the breakup was "Miley's decision, after coming to grips with Liam being what she believed was less than faithful to her."

Miley Cyrus, Patrick Schwarzenegger

Juan Sharma/Bruja/PacificCoastNews

Piley

After a shocking split with from her fiancé, the pop star began to cozy up with Patrick Schwarzenegger. The two looked happy as can be while on fun-filled dates at Disneyland, but alas, all things must come to an end. It was reported that the pair broke up because of Patrick's alleged infidelity.

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

Backgrid AU / AKM-GSI

Love Knows No Borders

Following their rough patch in 2015, the Aussie and the singer reignited their romance in the land down under. Witnesses reported that the couple was showing some heavy PDA. 

Miley Cyrus, Elsa Pataky, Matching Tattoos

Instagram

Family Bonding Time

Miley and his family begin to spend more and more time together, so it is no surprise that she and Elsa Pataky (Chris Hemsworth's wife) chose to get matching tattoos together in 2016.

Miley Cyrus, Ellen DeGeneres, Engagement Ring

Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.

The Engagement is Back On

In October 2016, the "Wrecking Ball" singer goes on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she confirms that the couple is once again engaged. 

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Happy Holidays

The two are absolutely beaming in an adorable shot of the pair in their holiday best. 

Miley Cyrus, Malibu

RCA Records

Malibu

In one of her newest songs, the artist gushes over the love she shares with her beau. "I'm giving the world a hug and saying, ‘Hey, look. We're good, I love you.' And I hope you can say you love me back," the artist shared in 2017.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Instagram

United They Stand

Once again, rumors of a breakup began to swirl around the couple, but they put those whispers to rest with a hilarious video in their car.

