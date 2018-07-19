Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Are in a ''Great Place:'' Relive Their Ups and Downs Through the Years

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth "are truly in a great place right now."

Sources tell E! News the two are "very much still together and have just been trying to be more private about their relationship. They have been spending a lot of their time being low-key in Nashville lately, and come home to Malibu often to spend time with family."

And apparently their withdrawal from the public eye prompted people to speculate about Miley and Liam's current relationship status.

However, the former co-stars were quick to put those rumors to rest, the singer and actor shared a video of themselves happily dancing together in their car.