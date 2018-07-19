UPDATE!

Bristol Palin Joins Cast of Teen Mom OG

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 4:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

There's a new teen mom in town! 

As multiple outlets reported Thursday, none other than Bristol Palin is set to join the cast of MTV's Teen Mom OG for season 8. The casting announcement comes on the heels of Farrah Abraham's contentious departure from the long-running reality TV series. Bristol confirmed her involvement via Instagram Friday. 

Ever since mom Sarah Palin ran for Vice President of the United States in 2008, fans have witnessed Bristol's evolution from a teenager with a newborn baby to a proud mother-of-three. The 27-year-old gave birth to 9-year-old son Tripp Johnston at the age of 17, and has since welcomed 2-year-old daughter Sailor Meyer and 1-year-old daughter Atlee Meyer

In February, Palin's husband, U.S. Marine veteran Dakota Meyer, filed for divorce after almost two years of marriage. 

Photos

Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer's Cutest Family Photos

Bristol's involvement has ruffled feathers among co-stars, as one source tells E! News the cast is "surprised and shocked" that producers cast someone outside the Teen Mom family. 

"Cast members were under the impression from social media that Mackenzie McKee would be joining Teen Mom OG," the insider shares. "The OG's have largely been kept in the dark about casting, [and] now they're confused whether they're getting two new cast members or if producers are moving forward solely with Bristol."

Bristol Palin, Daughter, Baby, Atlee Bay, Sailor Grace, Tripp Johnson-Palin, Dakota Meyer

Instagram

Of course, Palin is no stranger to the ups and downs of reality television. She previously appeared on Dancing With the Stars, where she finished in third place, and starred in the Lifetime show Bristol Palin: Life's a Tripp. She'd go on to compete on an all-star season of Dancing With the Stars in 2012. 

In a recent Instagram post, Bristol reflected on her first pregnancy: "10 years ago this week—my life took the biggest possible turn. I was 17 and a junior in high school... It took hearing your heartbeat for a positive pregnancy test to really mean anything to me, and took holding you in my arms to realize my life was going to be changed forever."

The Ashley's Reality TV Roundup reports that Bristol is already filming. 

Previously confirmed cast members include Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood. It's also reported that The Challenge star Cheyenne Floyd is also set to join Teen Mom OG

E! News has reached out to Bristol's rep and MTV for comment. 

TMZ was first to break the story. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bristol Palin , , Casting , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Camille Grammer, David C. Meyer

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Camille Grammer Gets Married in Hawaii

Carrie Underwood, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Carrie Underwood Fully Embraces Being a "Soccer Mom"

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle to "Cut Back" on Events During the Remainder of Royal Tour

Selma Blair, Multiple Sclerosis, Instagram

Selma Blair Reveals She Has Multiple Sclerosis

ESC: Meghan Markle

Thomas Markle Speaks Out About Meghan Markle's "Overwhelming and Joyful" Pregnancy

Vin Diesel, Dwanye Johnson, Fast & Furious 6

Hillary Clinton Reveals if She’s Team Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson or Vin Diesel in The Fast and the Furious

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears Does Backflips to a Justin Timberlake Song

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.