Bristol Palin Joins Cast of Teen Mom OG

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 4:40 PM
There's a new teen mom in town!
As multiple outlets reported Thursday, none other than Bristol Palin is set to join the cast of MTV's Teen Mom OG for season 8. The casting announcement comes on the heels of Farrah Abraham's contentious departure from the long-running reality TV series. Bristol confirmed her involvement via Instagram Friday.
Ever since mom Sarah Palin ran for Vice President of the United States in 2008, fans have witnessed Bristol's evolution from a teenager with a newborn baby to a proud mother-of-three. The 27-year-old gave birth to 9-year-old son Tripp Johnston at the age of 17, and has since welcomed 2-year-old daughter Sailor Meyer and 1-year-old daughter Atlee Meyer.
In February, Palin's husband, U.S. Marine veteran Dakota Meyer, filed for divorce after almost two years of marriage.
Bristol's involvement has ruffled feathers among co-stars, as one source tells E! News the cast is "surprised and shocked" that producers cast someone outside the Teen Mom family.
"Cast members were under the impression from social media that Mackenzie McKee would be joining Teen Mom OG," the insider shares. "The OG's have largely been kept in the dark about casting, [and] now they're confused whether they're getting two new cast members or if producers are moving forward solely with Bristol."
Of course, Palin is no stranger to the ups and downs of reality television. She previously appeared on Dancing With the Stars, where she finished in third place, and starred in the Lifetime show Bristol Palin: Life's a Tripp. She'd go on to compete on an all-star season of Dancing With the Stars in 2012.
In a recent Instagram post, Bristol reflected on her first pregnancy: "10 years ago this week—my life took the biggest possible turn. I was 17 and a junior in high school... It took hearing your heartbeat for a positive pregnancy test to really mean anything to me, and took holding you in my arms to realize my life was going to be changed forever."
The Ashley's Reality TV Roundup reports that Bristol is already filming.
Previously confirmed cast members include Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood. It's also reported that The Challenge star Cheyenne Floyd is also set to join Teen Mom OG.
E! News has reached out to Bristol's rep and MTV for comment.
TMZ was first to break the story.
