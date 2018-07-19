A Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad Crossover Is Finally Happening

It's happening. After years of speculation and comments, it's really happening.

A Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad crossover is on the way. The highly-anticipated announcement was made Thursday afternoon at Better Call Saul's 2018 Comic-Con panel, which also commemorated the series' 10th anniversary.

It's unclear how the show's respective worlds will collide, but our fingers are crossed that Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will somehow play a role. Both Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are in San Diego for the star-studded convention, however neither of the main character's will be reprising their Breaking Bad roles in the upcoming fourth season of the prequel series starring Bob Odenkirk.